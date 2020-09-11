Vidulum (VDL) Hits One Day Volume of $13,896.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $128,477.60 and $13,896.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

