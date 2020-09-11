Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Ian S. Smith Sells 26,309 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £23,415.01 ($30,595.86).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 92.78 ($1.21) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.98).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

