Wameja (LON:WJA) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Wameja Limited (LON:WJA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.75. Wameja shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 362,247 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Wameja in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

Wameja Company Profile (LON:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

