Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total value of $5,171,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $409,755.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $297,315.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

