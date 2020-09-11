Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,012,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

