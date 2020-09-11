Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.