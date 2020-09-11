Wedbush Weighs in on Nike Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.16.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.79 on Friday. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

