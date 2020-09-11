Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Gritstone Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. "

7/14/2020 – Gritstone Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

