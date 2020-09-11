Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 88,339 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24.

On Monday, July 6th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $173.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

