Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Insider Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,370 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE YUM opened at $92.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $115.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

