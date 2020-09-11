Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.