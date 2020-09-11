Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Valero Energy posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

