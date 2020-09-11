Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Align Technology posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $327.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.38. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $333.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

