Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

