Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

VAC stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

