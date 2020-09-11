Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

