Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

