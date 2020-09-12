$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

THS opened at $40.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,908,000 after acquiring an additional 283,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 785,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.