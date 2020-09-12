1,070,782 Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,000. Man Group plc owned 0.22% of ANGI Homeservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $13,978,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $11,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,760,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,819,420 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

