1,425,000 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.24% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

NYSE:JKS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.