155,000 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,000. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 575.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

