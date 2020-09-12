33,299 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $71,853,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

