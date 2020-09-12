3,540 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

