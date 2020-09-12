41,435 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

