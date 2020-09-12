5,000 Shares in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,342,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,298 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 30.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 895,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NEA opened at $14.41 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

