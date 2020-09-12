96,920 Shares in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

