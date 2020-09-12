Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,242,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

