ABM Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -401.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 88.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ABM Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

