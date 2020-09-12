ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -401.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

