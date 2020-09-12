Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NCNO stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70. Accolade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

