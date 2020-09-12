AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

