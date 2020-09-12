Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.54.

ADBE opened at $471.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

