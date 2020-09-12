Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.66. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,066 shares of company stock worth $117,552. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

