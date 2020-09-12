Albemarle Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

