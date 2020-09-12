Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

