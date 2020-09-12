Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNA. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

