American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.10 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

