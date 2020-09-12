Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

