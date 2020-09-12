ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.66.

ANGI opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,760,896 shares of company stock worth $24,819,420. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

