ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3,059.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

