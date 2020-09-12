Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after buying an additional 7,235,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,461 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $38,487,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

