Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

