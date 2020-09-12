Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to $10.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.75 to $10.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

