ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

