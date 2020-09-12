Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million.

ASPU opened at $11.54 on Friday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.76.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

