ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

