Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343,632 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.96% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,293,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 644,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,199,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,251,000 after buying an additional 241,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

