AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

