Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

AXSM opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,973.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

