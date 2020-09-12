B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$2,586,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$2,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,995,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,821,718.58.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$8.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

